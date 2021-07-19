Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 60.4% from the June 15th total of 667,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days. Currently, 19.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

CSSE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman Scott W. Seaton sold 42,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $1,602,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,650 shares in the company, valued at $2,448,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director L Amy Newmark sold 1,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $37,772.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,700 shares in the company, valued at $280,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,089 shares of company stock worth $2,573,168. Company insiders own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $234,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $1,588,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $13,670,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $12,260,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth $318,000. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $37.83 on Monday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $47.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 66.86% and a negative net margin of 47.73%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.