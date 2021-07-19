Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSEP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.2031 per share on Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSSEP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.36. The company had a trading volume of 21,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,176. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $29.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

