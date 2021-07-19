China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Short Interest Up 32.6% in June

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 822,900 shares, an increase of 32.6% from the June 15th total of 620,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,229.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CHLLF remained flat at $$11.00 during trading on Monday. China Literature has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.35.

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's flagship product is QQ Reading, a unified mobile content aggregation and distribution platform. As of December 31, 2019, its library featured 8.1 million writers and 12.2 million works of literature, including 11.5 million original literary works created by writers on its platform, 400 thousand works that are sourced from third-party platforms, and 280 thousand e-books.

