Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) PT Raised to C$15.00 at National Bankshares

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CHP.UN. Scotiabank raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.61.

Get Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst alerts:

Shares of CHP.UN traded down C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$14.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,048. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$11.94 and a one year high of C$14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 349.88, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$14.52.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.