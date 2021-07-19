Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) had its target price lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

PPRQF has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Shares of PPRQF remained flat at $$11.72 during midday trading on Monday. 15,906 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,276. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $12.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.86.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

