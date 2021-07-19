Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) is Marathon Asset Management LP’s 9th Largest Position

Marathon Asset Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 580,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Churchill Capital Corp V accounts for 6.7% of Marathon Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Marathon Asset Management LP owned 0.93% of Churchill Capital Corp V worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp V during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Capital Corp V in the 1st quarter valued at $1,409,000. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 660 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,643. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01. Churchill Capital Corp V has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

