Cipher Achieves Market Cap of $100,836.78 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Cipher coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $100,836.78 and $85,768.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cipher has traded down 33% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00216101 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000190 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001131 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.06 or 0.00792556 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org

Cipher Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

