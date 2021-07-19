Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Perritt Capital Management Inc.

Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,740 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 12.2% in the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $16,848,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,948 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 46,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 60.7% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 344,459 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after acquiring an additional 130,063 shares in the last quarter. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.95. 562,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,161,355. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $223.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $55.35.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.57 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.68%.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.85.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.