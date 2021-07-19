Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 327,075 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 919.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,075 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.44% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 477,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 10,146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 161,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPIP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.52. The company had a trading volume of 37,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,629. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.05. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a one year low of $30.08 and a one year high of $31.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.