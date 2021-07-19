Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 169,645 Shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 243.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,645 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $12,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPHY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth $327,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,127,000 after acquiring an additional 21,990 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 224,554.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,659,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,265 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:JPHY opened at $52.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a one year low of $49.82 and a one year high of $56.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.