Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases 311,150 Shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) by 1,042.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 341,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 311,150 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $10,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Boyer & Corporon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000.

NYSEARCA:RODM opened at $30.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.23. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96.

