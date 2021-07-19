Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 513,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,236,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of InnovAge as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INNV. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

INNV opened at $17.66 on Monday. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $27.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $156.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INNV. William Blair began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of InnovAge from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

About InnovAge

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

