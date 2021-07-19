Citigroup Inc. Has $268,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,081 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 31,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 23,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 41,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $37.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.27. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

