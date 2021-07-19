Citigroup Inc. Increases Stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) by 56.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Oasis Midstream Partners were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMP opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $35.70.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $100.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.60 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.24% and a return on equity of 26.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. This is an increase from Oasis Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.14%.

Several research firms have commented on OMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oasis Midstream Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Oasis Midstream Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Oasis Midstream Partners Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift supply services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

