Citigroup Inc. Reduces Stock Position in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) by 15.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,198 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in VOXX International were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,840,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the first quarter valued at about $2,128,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the first quarter worth about $1,597,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in VOXX International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,422,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,114,000 after acquiring an additional 73,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOXX opened at $10.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.38. VOXX International Co. has a twelve month low of $5.67 and a twelve month high of $27.78.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $137.06 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 6.01%.

Separately, DA Davidson initiated coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

