Citigroup Inc. Sells 15,729 Shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,121 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 15,729 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,373,000 after purchasing an additional 194,088 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,591 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,348,000 after buying an additional 135,681 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,660,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 884,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $12,779,000 after buying an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 487,592 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

NWBI opened at $13.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $8.84 and a one year high of $15.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.17 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. Northwest Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 73.39%.

In other news, Director David M. Tullio purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.09 per share, with a total value of $56,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas K. Iv Creal sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $38,090.25. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,835 shares of company stock valued at $54,334. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

