Citigroup Inc. Sells 6,869 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,869 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GTES. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gates Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth $120,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter.

GTES stock opened at $17.52 on Monday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gates Industrial in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

