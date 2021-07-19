Citigroup Inc. Trims Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 60.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RAMP. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 30.6% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $39.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 1.14. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.86 and a 12 month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.78.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

