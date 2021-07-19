Citigroup Raises UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $480.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $450.00 to $480.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UNH. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $478.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $443.74.

NYSE UNH opened at $419.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $396.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $289.64 and a one year high of $425.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $406.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,301 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,573. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $5,501,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 39.1% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 889 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 38,378 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,368,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,086 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

