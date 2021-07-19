Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49.
About Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.
