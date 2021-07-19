Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.46 and a 1 year high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.49.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

