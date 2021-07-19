Claudia S. Toussaint Sells 5,953 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $694,060.27.
Shares of SNEX stock opened at $62.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.42. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.18.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
