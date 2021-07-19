Claudia S. Toussaint Sells 5,953 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $694,060.27.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $62.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.42. StoneX Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.29 and a 52-week high of $70.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.18.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 425.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in StoneX Group in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

