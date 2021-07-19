Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Gap Down to $7.56

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.56, but opened at $7.10. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 39,118 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on CLNE shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.11 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 6.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $77.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.26 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Marketing Services S.A.S Total sold 37,073 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $297,325.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Vreeland sold 171,083 shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $1,989,695.29. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,574,439 shares of company stock worth $35,460,353. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,953,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 1,968.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,120,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 815,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,248,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,813,000 after purchasing an additional 752,862 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 1st quarter valued at $8,965,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.49% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

