Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, a growth of 43.2% from the June 15th total of 1,110,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

CLSD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

CLSD traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 15,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,650. The company has a market capitalization of $299.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.79. Clearside Biomedical has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 220.12% and a negative net margin of 591.23%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.63, for a total transaction of $1,594,520.00. Insiders have sold a total of 10,645 shares of company stock valued at $1,623,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

