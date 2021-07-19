ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ClearSign Technologies Corporation provides industrial combustion and sensing technologies for industrial and commercial systems. The company’s OEM products consists ClearSign Core(TM) and ClearSign Eye(TM) and other sensing configurations. It serves energy, commercial/industrial boiler, chemical, petrochemical, transport and power industries. ClearSign Technologies Corporation, formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation, is based in Seattle, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

CLIR stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.88. 133,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,467. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.92.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLIR. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in ClearSign Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Company Profile

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

