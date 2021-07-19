Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Insider Teresa A. Borden Sells 394,383 Shares

Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) insider Teresa A. Borden sold 394,383 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $8,443,740.03.

Shares of NYSE CLDR opened at $15.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Cloudera, Inc. has a one year low of $9.34 and a one year high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities downgraded Cloudera from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cloudera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,927,000 after acquiring an additional 970,727 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,796,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221,424 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,340,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,336,000 after acquiring an additional 603,552 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,792,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cloudera by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,623,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,099,000 after acquiring an additional 246,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Cloudera, Inc engages in the provision of data management and analytics software solutions. It operates through Subscription, and Services segments. It offers data hub, data warehouse, machine learning, dataflow, and Hortonworks data platform.The company was founded by Amr A. Awadallah, Christophe Bisciglia, Michael Olson and Jeffrey Hammerbacher in June 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

