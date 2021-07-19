Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) Shares Purchased by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Coastal Financial worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCB. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 6,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Coastal Financial by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCB opened at $29.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $11.58 and a 1 year high of $33.76.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.30 million for the quarter. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

