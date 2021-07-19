Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Sells $437,460.00 in Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Director Steven D. Brooks sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.08, for a total value of $437,460.00.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $77.01 on Monday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $90.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 0.14.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 410.53%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $45,356,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,262,000 after purchasing an additional 631,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,692,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,814,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after acquiring an additional 331,857 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

