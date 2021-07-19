Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 0.9% of Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,836,000 after acquiring an additional 69,872 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 220,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,883,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

CL stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.55. 63,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,503,110. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.61 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.83. The firm has a market cap of $71.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 25,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $2,048,357.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,829,328.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,773 shares of company stock valued at $7,863,935. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

