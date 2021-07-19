Comerica (CMA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st. Analysts expect Comerica to post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.96 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, analysts expect Comerica to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CMA opened at $66.66 on Monday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $34.46 and a 12-month high of $79.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Comerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.18%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist Securities upgraded Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.73.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total value of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock valued at $642,176. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

