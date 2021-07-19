Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição worth $2,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 859.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 188,192 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76,007 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth $140,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 9.5% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 174,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 15,223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CBD opened at $7.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.87. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $8.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.3997 per share. This represents a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s payout ratio is 11.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBD. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

