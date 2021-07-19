Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $8.19

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.19 and last traded at $8.21, with a volume of 15546 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 901.6% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,719 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 265.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,250 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 53.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.