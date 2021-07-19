Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,687,596 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 556,768 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.96% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $177,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVN. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,795,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,180 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 8,035,945 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $80,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,784 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 733,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,832,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,380,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 681,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of BVN stock opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.20.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

BVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.