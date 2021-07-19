Comparing Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) and Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) and Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Zhangmen Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grand Canyon Education 30.71% 17.53% 14.78% Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Grand Canyon Education and Zhangmen Education’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grand Canyon Education $844.10 million 4.90 $257.20 million $5.59 15.96 Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 2.42 -$154.51 million N/A N/A

Grand Canyon Education has higher revenue and earnings than Zhangmen Education.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Grand Canyon Education and Zhangmen Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grand Canyon Education 0 0 4 0 3.00 Zhangmen Education 0 1 0 0 2.00

Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus price target of $120.33, suggesting a potential upside of 34.84%. Zhangmen Education has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.00%. Given Zhangmen Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zhangmen Education is more favorable than Grand Canyon Education.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.0% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Grand Canyon Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grand Canyon Education beats Zhangmen Education on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Zhangmen Education

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

