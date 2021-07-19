Comparing Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) & Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) and Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.89, meaning that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portman Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A Portman Ridge Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00

Portman Ridge Finance has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.53%. Given Portman Ridge Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Portman Ridge Finance is more favorable than Logan Ridge Finance.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.72 -$35.45 million $0.03 885.00 Portman Ridge Finance $42.76 million 4.11 $31.57 million $0.34 6.88

Portman Ridge Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Logan Ridge Finance. Portman Ridge Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logan Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Logan Ridge Finance 79.62% -0.64% -0.21% Portman Ridge Finance 128.77% 13.13% 5.10%

Summary

Portman Ridge Finance beats Logan Ridge Finance on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA and enterprise value less than $250 million. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments. It also takes controlling interest.

