Comparing Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) & Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI)

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) and Paradigm Medical Industries (OTCMKTS:PDMI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Obalon Therapeutics alerts:

18.6% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Obalon Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Paradigm Medical Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and Paradigm Medical Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Obalon Therapeutics $1.59 million 19.22 -$12.33 million N/A N/A Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paradigm Medical Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Obalon Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Obalon Therapeutics and Paradigm Medical Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Obalon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Paradigm Medical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Obalon Therapeutics has a beta of -1.23, meaning that its share price is 223% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paradigm Medical Industries has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Obalon Therapeutics and Paradigm Medical Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Obalon Therapeutics -776.76% -161.38% -83.58% Paradigm Medical Industries N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Paradigm Medical Industries beats Obalon Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Obalon Therapeutics Company Profile

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc., a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people with obesity. The company offers the Obalon Balloon System designed to provide weight loss in patients with obesity. Its Obalon Balloon System comprises of a swallowable capsule that contains an inflatable balloon attached to a microcatheter; the Obalon Navigation System console, which is a combination of hardware and software used to track and display the location of the balloon during placement; the Obalon Touch Inflation Dispenser, which is a semi-automated, hand-held inflation device used to inflate the balloon once it is placed; and a disposable canister filled with mixture of gas. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Paradigm Medical Industries Company Profile

Paradigm Medical Industries, Inc. develops, manufactures, sells, and markets medical devices for the early detection of glaucoma and other eye disorders in the United States. The company offers P-2000 biometric analyzer A-scans and P-2500 A-scans/pachymeters; P2700 A/B and P37-II A/B scans; blood flow analyzers for the detection and management of glaucoma and other retinal vascular disorders; P2200 pachymeter and P-2500 A-scan/pachymeters; and LD 500 and LD700 autoperimeters. It also provides corneal topographers, such as PARAVUE 300 for diagnostic and contact lens applications, as well as SURVEYOR 500 for cornea and anterior segment; PARAMAX, which analyzes the functionality of ganglion cells and identifies glaucoma suspects; P60 and P60 ACI ultrasound biomicroscopes; and PARACAM 1000, a non-contact endothelial microscope, as well as software and accessories. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Obalon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obalon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.