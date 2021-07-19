Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Sells $31,080.00 in Stock

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,611,125.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CPSI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,424. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $459.99 million, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.51. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $36.37.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,065,000 after acquiring an additional 95,199 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. acquired a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,855,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 561,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 524,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 231,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 72,738 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CPSI. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.50.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

