comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Shares Sold by Tenzing Global Management LLC

Tenzing Global Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975,000 shares during the quarter. comScore comprises 2.5% of Tenzing Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Tenzing Global Management LLC owned approximately 2.60% of comScore worth $7,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 3.2% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,692,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,496,000 after buying an additional 208,587 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of comScore by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,096,000 after purchasing an additional 374,761 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of comScore by 21.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,705,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,564,000 after purchasing an additional 652,080 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its position in shares of comScore by 113.4% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 2,869,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,968 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of comScore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,784,000. Institutional investors own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCOR opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.28. comScore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $322.74 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.21.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that comScore, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

SCOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on comScore in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Irwin Gotlieb purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $397,000.00. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

