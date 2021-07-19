Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) Major Shareholder Timothy P. Horne Sells 25,000 Shares

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.82, for a total value of $3,320,500.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ CHCI opened at $5.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.14 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.21. The company has a market cap of $45.54 million, a P/E ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Comstock Holding Companies alerts:

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The construction company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Comstock Holding Companies had a return on equity of 58.29% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $8.32 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Comstock Holding Companies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHCI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,470 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.20% of Comstock Holding Companies at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc develops, operates, and manages properties in the greater Washington, DC metropolitan area. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. The Asset Management segment provides management services to a range of real estate owners and businesses that include various commercial real estate uses, including apartments, hotels, office buildings, commercial garages, leased lands, retail stores, mixed-use developments, and urban transit-oriented developments.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Holding Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Holding Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.