Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Constellation Software Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a growth of 64.5% from the June 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNSWF opened at $1,511.69 on Monday. Constellation Software has a 1-year low of $1,003.35 and a 1-year high of $1,619.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,486.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Constellation Software (OTCMKTS:CNSWF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $16.18 EPS for the quarter. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 108.97% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNSWF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Constellation Software from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Constellation Software from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Constellation Software from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC upped their target price on Constellation Software from $1,760.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Constellation Software from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Constellation Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,020.00.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

