ContentBox Trading 18.7% Lower This Week (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $2.24 million and $1.36 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00011115 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.14 or 0.00263776 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000702 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.