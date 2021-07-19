Contentos 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.51 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. In the last week, Contentos has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One Contentos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0104 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a market capitalization of $31.28 million and approximately $5.51 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.52 or 0.00045728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012525 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006798 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.17 or 0.00741252 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,002,530,719 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars.

