ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.11). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.92.

ContextLogic stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.55. ContextLogic has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $32.85.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $85,298.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,104.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 497,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $4,160,994.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,994.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 961,415 shares of company stock valued at $8,646,708 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

