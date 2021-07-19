ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) were up 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.41 and last traded at $9.41. Approximately 201,444 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 31,467,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. ContextLogic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ContextLogic news, CAO Brett Just sold 10,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $85,298.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,948 shares in the company, valued at $351,104.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $103,620.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $326,220.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 961,415 shares of company stock worth $8,646,708.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the first quarter valued at $219,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 1,739.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 162,722 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $6,829,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $116,272,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

