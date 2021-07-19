Contour Asset Management LLC Buys 114,128 Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) by 104.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 223,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,128 shares during the quarter. DISH Network makes up 0.4% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in DISH Network during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in DISH Network by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in DISH Network by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DISH Network in the first quarter worth $91,000. 46.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.19. 43,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.54. DISH Network Co. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.16.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of DISH Network from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Pivotal Research raised DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on DISH Network from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.32.

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.