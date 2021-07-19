Contour Asset Management LLC Buys 1,759,967 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 936.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,947,959 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,759,967 shares during the period. Twitter comprises 6.6% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $123,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TWTR. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after buying an additional 897,090 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Twitter by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,334,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $846,152,000 after purchasing an additional 459,500 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $495,884,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,009,000. Finally, Elliott Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,000,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $445,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.98. 243,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,071,982. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.73 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.66 billion, a PE ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $153,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,886 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,349 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Twitter in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.95.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

