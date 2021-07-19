Contour Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Contour Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129,465 shares during the quarter. Qorvo makes up 3.6% of Contour Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Contour Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Qorvo worth $67,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,055,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 9,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

NASDAQ QRVO traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.11. 7,210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,220,114. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $111.31 and a 52-week high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 23.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 10,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $1,820,535.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,951,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,891. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

