Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Increased to $25.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VLRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.89.

VLRS stock opened at $22.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.94 and a beta of 2.83.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.74. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative return on equity of 330.09% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

