Cooper Financial Group Acquires 38,181 Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN) by 134.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,181 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,670,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,356,000 after purchasing an additional 44,460 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,222,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,078,000 after purchasing an additional 182,257 shares during the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 780,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,611,000 after purchasing an additional 386,937 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 655,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after purchasing an additional 80,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 407,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 78,077 shares during the last quarter.

SWAN stock opened at $34.74 on Monday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.86.

