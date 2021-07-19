Cooper Financial Group Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $117.75 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $114.91 and a 52 week high of $117.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.12.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

