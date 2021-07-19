Cooper Financial Group Buys Shares of 21,637 iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,141,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,119.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 670.1% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $53.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.28. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $52.48 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

